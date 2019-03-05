Talladega Police are investigating the theft of a dozen 12-volt car batteries from a mechanic shop.
The batteries, valued at $100 each, were taken between Feb. 28 and Saturday afternoon from Smith and Sons Mechanic Shop on Alabama 21, Capt. Patrick Thornton said. All of the batteries were actually installed in the vehicles that they were stolen from.
The reporting party said that three of the batteries were missed Feb. 28, and the other nine were gone by Saturday.
As of Monday afternoon, no witnesses had come forward and no suspects had been identified, according to Thornton.
Anyone with information on this theft should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.