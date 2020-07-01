Inmate serving life sentence at St. Clair state prison dies, tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY – Billie Joe Moore, a 73-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for murder out of Morgan County at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, passed away Saturday, June 27.
The death was announced in a release by the Alabama Department of Corrections on Wednesday.
Moore, who previously tested negative for COVID-19, was transferred from St. Clair to a local hospital June 23 due to complications from advanced lung cancer. He remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.
A positive test result for COVID-19 was returned post-mortem.