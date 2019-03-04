SPRINGVILLE – The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is investigating the death of a state inmate who was the victim of an assault reported Feb. 26, at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.
At approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 26), correctional officers responding to the assault found inmate Steven Eric Mullins, 45, unresponsive inside a housing area. Mullins was airlifted to an area hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds. Hospital officials reported that Mullins died from his injuries on Thursday, Feb. 28.
The Department of Corrections’ Investigations and Intelligence Division is filing capital murder charges against Cristopher Scott Jones, 50, who is a suspect in the fatal stabbing. Jones is serving a 25-year sentence for a 2011 murder conviction in Shelby County. Mullins was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole on a 1999 capital murder and kidnapping conviction in Coosa County.
ADOC agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.