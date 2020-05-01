Inmate escapes Talladega Co. Jail, recaptured in Calhoun County (with photos)

TALLAEGA COUNTY -- On Thursday afternoon, U.S. Marshals apprehended an escapee from the Talladega County Jail.
The escapee was captured in Calhoun County.
Marshals picked up Timothy Allen Phillips, a 38-year-old who was being held at the jail for the Marshals on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm), on Greensport Road in Ohatchee around 1 p.m., said Cliff LaBarge, chief deputy of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Northern District of Alabama.
LaBarge said Phillips will be transported to another facility.
According to a press release from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the staff at the Talladega County Jail discovered Phillips was missing at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore provided details on how Phillips engineered his escape.
“He somehow was able to cut through a (steel) bar, melt through the Plexiglass window pane and get out,” the sheriff said. “He escaped approximately at 2 a.m. (Thursday).”
Kilgore said the county jail is contracted with the U.S. Marshals to hold their pre-trial detainees as they await their day in federal court.