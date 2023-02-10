Inmate death at federal prison investigated

The FBI is investigating the death of an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Talladega.
According to a release from Chris Williams, FCI Talladega’s public information officer, inmate Chad Everett Clifton was found unresponsive at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures,” Williams said. “Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued.”
Clifton was eventually pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel at the scene.
Clifton was described in the release as a 45-year-old male serving a 151-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced out of the Northern District of Texas and had been at Talladega since July 2020.
“No other staff or inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in any danger,” Williams said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of the death and is investigating the case. No further information was available Wednesday afternoon.