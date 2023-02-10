 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inmate death at federal prison investigated

Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega

The Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega. 

 Federal Bureau of Prisons

The FBI is investigating the death of an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Talladega.

According to a release from Chris Williams, FCI Talladega’s public information officer, inmate Chad Everett Clifton was found unresponsive at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. 