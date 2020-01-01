Inmate charged with assaulting Talladega County corrections officer (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega County Jail inmate has been charged with assaulting a corrections officer in early December.
Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said Wednesday that inmate Jorum Jermaine McCarty, of Munford, was charged Dec. 30 with second-degree assault in connection with an incident that took place Dec. 11.
According to Tubbs, McCarty was being held on charges of violating a domestic violence protection order and resisting arrest, and on an alleged probation violation in connection with the protection order.
Tubbs said that on Dec. 11, McCarty struck the officer in the back of the head while in the booking area of the county jail. McCarty did not use a weapon, according to Tubbs.
According to Talladega County Jail records, the assault took place the same day McCarty was charged with violating the protection order. McCarty is being held on a $5,000 bond in addition to the $1,500 bond associated with his prior charges.
When asked about a possible motive for the assault, Tubbs could not point to anything specific.
“It's hard to know someone’s motive,” he said. “He (McCarty) was already in jail.”
Tubbs said precautions are taken to avoid the injury of officers at all times, but it is not always avoidable.
Tubbs said McCarty’s prior charges point to a history of violence.
Tubbs said an investigation of the alleged assault had been ongoing throughout December, with the charges finally being finalized Dec. 30. Tubbs said McCarty is still being held in the Talladega County Jail.
Tubbs did not name the officer who was the alleged victim but stated he had no lasting injuries from the incident. The officer has returned to work.