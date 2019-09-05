PELL CITY -- Pell City Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Don Newton said three people were injured after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a duplex apartment.
Newton said the 2000 GMC Jimmy SUV actually struck and went inside the duplex apartment/home.
“Nobody was seriously injured,” Newton said.
He said the driver and two of the occupants, one a child, of the apartment were transported to Birmingham hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Newton said the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Truss Ferry Road when the SUV left the roadway and struck the duplex at the corner of Golf Course Road.
He said the accident happened at 11:59 a.m., Thursday.
“The accident is still under investigation,” Newton said.