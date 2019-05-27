SPRINGVILLE -- Two separate incidents at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville left three inmates with stab wounds, according to a press release from the state Department of Corrections. The release was issued Sunday.
Suspects in both attacks have already been identified. Both incidents remained under investigation Monday afternoon.
All three inmates appear to have survived their attacks. Neither the names of the victims nor the names of the suspects already identified were available Monday.
“The correctional facility is secure, and prison officials have locked down the cell block while DOC agents conduct an internal investigation into the incidents,” according to a release.
“The first incident happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, when correctional officers responded to an assault involving three inmates inside one of the prison’s cell blocks,” the release said. “Two inmates were found with stab wounds and were taken to an offsite hospital. One inmate was returned to the facility’s infirmary, while the other inmate remains at the hospital, where his condition is listed as serious.
“According to initial reports, an inmate identified as a suspect in the stabbings was removed from general population, and a knife used in the incident was recovered at the scene.”
The second incident took place just before 1 a.m. Sunday, in the same cell block, according to the release. One inmate was injured in this incident.
“The inmate was also taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for stab wounds,” the release said. “The inmate is reported to be in stable condition. A second inmate who shared the same cell as the injured inmate confessed to the attack and turned over a makeshift knife to correctional officers.”
The circumstances leading up to the two events remained unclear Monday.