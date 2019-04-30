TALLADEGA -- A one-ATV accident in TOP Trails Park on April 24 resulted in the driver sustaining a head injury and a 12-year-old passenger with a possible broken arm.
According to Talladega police Capt. Patrick Thornton, police were called out to the park at 6:50 p.m.
An all-terrain vehicle had rolled over, leaving the driver, a 49-year-old Boaz woman, with an injury to her head. She was eventually taken to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance, Thornton said.
The young girl, who was a passenger on the ATV, was also taken to the hospital, via a private vehicle.
No information on the condition of either injured party was available Monday afternoon.