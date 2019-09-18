TALLADEGA -- A two-vehicle accident on the 275 Bypass at Jackson Trace Road on Monday evening totaled both vehicles and sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Talladega police Capt. John McCoy.
The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. when a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Skyler Owens, 22, of Talladega, collided with a 2014 GMC Yukon driven by Robert Allen, 78, also of Talladega.
McCoy said one vehicle was found in a nearby ditch, the other still on the roadway, but both were inoperable.
Owens was transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar Ambulance. Allen was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga by personal vehicle, McCoy said.
No information was available on the condition of either driver Wednesday.