Infant dies in single vehicle crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle accident Nov. 14 that resulted in the death of an infant.
A spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened at about 10:10 p.m. on Jackson Trace Road near Peters Road, but declined to release any further information while an investigation into the case was still pending.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy confirmed that a 7-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident from blunt force trauma. He said there were also three other children in the vehicle who were injured, but their injuries did not appear life threatening.
The Talladega Fire Department also issued a report on the accident, indicating that the sole vehicle involved in the accident (a white Chevrolet Impala, according to Murphy) was found lying on its roof in the roadway; firefighters extracted the little girl from the back seat and turned her over to the care of North Star paramedics, but at that point there was nothing that could be done.
Talladega Police also responded to the accident, but deferred to the troopers for any details.