TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Between April 20 and April 26, 15 people were arrested and charged with felony drug possession in Talladega County, according to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray.
This total does not include the four people arrested on drug charges in the North Campground at Talladega Superspeedway over race weekend, or the two people charged with trafficking in Sylacauga last week, Murray added.
Joyce Lynn Lage, 32, of Sylacauga, was arrested April 20 after Sylacauga police responded to calls regarding a disturbed person on Odens Mill Road. Officers found her wearing only a T-shirt and toboggan, Murray said.
After having her checked by paramedics, Lage was arrested and charged with public lewdness. When she was being booked into jail, a small bag of methamphetamine was discovered in the toboggan, and she was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Bond was set at $5,000.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she posted bond and was released April 23.
Carmen Leann Willis, 21, and Kevin Ray Gooden Jr., 19, were both in a car pulled over by Sylacauga police April 21, Murray said. Gooden appears to have been driving and to have attempted to run from police before being caught; based on the charges he is facing, he also appears to have given false information once he did stop.
In addition to methamphetamine and paraphernalia, Gooden was also allegedly carrying a gun he did not have a license for. Jail records indicate he was charged with attempting to elude, giving false information, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant from Sylacauga Municipal Court in January.
Total bond was set at $13,000. He was still behind bars Wednesday evening.
Willis was also charged with methamphetamine, paraphernalia (a pipe) and possession of marijuana in the second degree, and was given a $5,000 bond, which she posted April 26.
Victor Bryan Reese was also pulled over by Sylacauga police, for allegedly driving a vehicle with a switched tag April 22, Murray said. Reese allegedly had methamphetamine, a pipe and a pair of brass knuckles with him, and was charged with all three. Bond was set at $5,000, but he was still in jail Wednesday night.
Three people, Jessica Elaine Tinney, 30, Jeffrey Matthew Sanders, 30, and Justin Terrell Smith, 31, were all arrested at the Sylacauga Huddle House on April 23, Murray said.
All three were charged with possession of methamphetamine, and Sanders was additionally served with a warrant from October. It was not clear what the earlier warrant charged. Bond for Tinney and Sanders was set at $5,000 each, while Smith’s was set at $10,000. All three were still in custody Wednesday.
Rodney Dale Kitchens, 32, of Sylacauga, was arrested April 24 at Rudd’s Car Wash, Murray said.
He allegedly had methamphetamine and rolling papers in the car, and was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was also $5,000, but he was still in jail Wednesday.
Edwina Powell Stillwell, 31, of Dawsonville, and Justis Wayne Stillwell, 29, who is listed as homeless in Sylacauga, were pulled over April 25 by police in Childersburg, Murray said. Both were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringes, and were being held on bonds of $2,500 each. Both were still in jail Wednesday night.
Joe Albert Foster, 20, of Fairfield, and Brandon Monroe Thomas, 21, of Dora, were pulled over by Lincoln police for an alleged traffic violation April 25, Murray said. Both men were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, specifically scales for Foster, who was driving, and a syringe for Thomas. Bonds were set at $5,000 each.
Thomas posted bond and was released Monday, according to jail records. Foster was still behind bars Wednesday.
Carla Dawn Lecroy, 39, of Anniston, was pulled over on Priebes Mill Road by Alabama State Troopers on April 25; she allegedly had cocaine and a syringe in the car with her, and was charged accordingly. She was also served with two warrants. Her bond was $5,000.
Jail records show she had not bonded out as of Wednesday evening.
Phillip Michael Desch, 42, homeless in Talladega, was arrested April 26 after allegedly being disorderly at the Subway restaurant on Battle Street, where he had been for several hours.
Although he allegedly tried to dispose of them in a restroom trash can, Desch was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, a pipe. Bond was set at $5,000, although he was also still in jail Wednesday.
Corey Britt Bradshaw, 26, of Talladega, was pulled over by Talladega police April 26 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and a pipe, and given a bond of $5,000. He was also still in custody Wednesday.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in the second degree, attempting to elude, giving false information, carrying a pistol without a permit and carrying brass knuckles are all misdemeanors.