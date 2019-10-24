TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks and city attorney Mike O’Brien held an orientation for the municipality’s newly elected mayor and council members at City Hall on Thursday night.
The only returning councilman, current President Dr. Horace Patterson, was the only member of the incoming governing body who was not present.
The presentation began with O’Brien explaining how the council/manager form of government, which is unique to Talladega, works.
The form of government was established by the 738th amendment to the Alabama Constitution of 1901, which was ratified by a vote in 2002 and went into effect in 2003.
Under that amendment, the mayor lost his veto power and no longer participates in the adoption of ordinances or other council actions, serving in a purely ceremonial capacity with no administrative authority.
The amendment also says the council “shall” hire a city manager, and that the city clerk works under the city manager, although the clerk is hired by the council as required by other state laws.
The amendment is short, O’Brien explained, so the rest of the city’s authority comes from state law.
There are actually two city manager acts on the books in Alabama, he continued, but one of those, passed in 1991, does not actually apply to any cities in Alabama. The other, passed in 1982, gives a basic outline of how the city manager form of government is supposed to work.
The other controlling authority is found in the general laws relating to municipalities in Alabama. Talladega is listed as a Class 5 municipality, based on the 1970 census results.
These laws give the manager and council the authority to acquire property, generate revenue, provide police protection, approve ordinances and do all the other things that cities can legally do.
A majority of the council can hire a city manager, after setting out the qualifications, terms and compensation of the manager. The manager is an at-will employee without civil service protection.
The manager is the CEO of the city, with exclusive hiring and firing authority over all city employees other than the city clerk. A council member cannot request the employment or termination of a city employee without committing a misdemeanor. A second conviction for interfering in personnel matters includes removal from office.
The manager must live in the city limits and is charged with enforcing all laws and ordinances, appointing and removing civil service employees, keeping the council advised of the city’s financial situation, propose a budget and attend council meetings.
The manager can only act independently on matters specifically assigned by the council. The manager can participate in discussions but can’t vote.
Cheeks provided each of the new council members with a binder containing numerous reference documents, including municipal official certification forms from the League of Municipalities, a meeting schedule, a code of ethics approved by the International City Managers Association, the budget approved by the current council (including separate entries for the Water and Sewer Department), an employee handbook, a list of all the city’s appointed boards, a digitized list of all the city’s ordinances, a copy of her most recent State of the City address and several other reference items.
Cheeks also updated them on several current or pending projects, including the Georgia-Pacific and Howard Street sewer projects, the City Hall sewer project, renovations at the Water Department, the revamping of the city’s website and Christmas on the Square.
In its first few weeks in office, the council will have to take up running the municipal airport, she added.
The incoming council members did not take any official action because they have not been sworn in yet, but they did ask questions covering appointed boards, budget amendments, the bid process and the possibility of moving back the deadline to appear on the council agenda and adding a public pre-meeting, similar to those used by the Talladega County Commission.
There was also some discussion of the notice requirements for public meetings and when executive sessions were allowed.
The new council will be sworn in Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.