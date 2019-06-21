PELL CITY — Five firefighters with the Pell City Fire Department have applied to fill the vacant fire chief position.
The candidates include Jeff Parris, who is a department training officer; Tim Kurzejeski, a battalion chief and also the Riverside Fire chief; Joshua Vincent, who is a firefighter/EMT, and is also a captain/investigator for the Lincoln Fire Department; Jonathan Harris, who is a department battalion chief; and Bob “Shaun” Clevenger, who is the assistant fire chief and has served as the interim fire chief since the position became vacant in January.
“I think they (the council) have a good slate of candidates to select from,” said City Manager Brian Muenger.
The council, he said, should decide at Monday night’s work session/meeting what direction it will take, and which candidates the council will choose to interview for the job.
The fire chief position was only advertised within the city’s fire department, and the council has not initiated a search outside the department.
“I think it’s certainly possible they could hire a candidate from within the department,” Muenger said.
The position became vacant after former Chief Mike Burdette retired in January.
The new fire chief will oversee the operations of four fire stations and 52 full- and part-time employees.
The fire department has a Class 2 ISO insurance rating, with 1 being the best possible rating and 10 being the worst.
According to the job description and qualifications for the fire chief, the candidate “must have at least five or more years serving at the level of fire captain or higher, exercising control of at least 10 or more employees.”
The new fire chief must live within the city or “within a distance that allows for a response time of 15 minutes or less to City Hall.”
The candidate must be a graduate of an accredited four-year college or university with a major study in both fire science and emergency medical services, or a related field, or a minimum of 10 years of fire and/or EMS service.
The pay range for the fire chief position is $54,392-$89,877 a year.