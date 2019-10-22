Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday were looking for the person or people who did extensive damage to the 16th green at Alpine Bay Golf Course earlier this month.
According to Capt. Mike Jones, someone appears to have driven onto the green in a vehicle of some sort between 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 4 a.m. Oct. 12. All of the grass was torn up, and deep ruts and tire tracks were left all over the area, he said.
According to an incident and offense report filed with the sheriff’s office, owners of the property are estimating the damage at $30,000.
Jones said the owners of Alpine Bay were able to set up a makeshift green beside the damaged property, but the original 16th green will probably be unfit for play until at least next year.
According to the course’s website, Alpine Bay was closed from 2014 to 2016, when the current owners, a group of local investors, took it over and carried out extensive renovation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.com.
Alabama law defines any property damage in excess of $2,500 as first-degree criminal mischief, a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.