CHILDERSBURG -- Homeowners and business owners inside the city of Childersburg’s fire district will soon get a break in their insurance rates.
Mayor Ken Wesson announced during the Town Hall portion of the City Council meeting Tuesday night that the completion of the municipality’s ISO (Insurance Services Office) fire rating audit moved the city from a rating of 6 to a rating of 4. The drop will improve insurance rates inside the municipality’s fire district.
“This is huge for your homeowners. It’s huge for business owners,” Wesson said. “We need this number. We need to have (it) in place when we’re talking to new businesses looking to locate here. That’s one of the first things they ask: What is your fire number?”
Wesson praised the work of fire Chief Jimmy Danial, as well as Mike Maddox of the Water-Sewer Board, for their efforts on behalf of improving the city’s ISO fire rating.
During the business portion of the meeting, the council:
Awarded a surplus property bid to Jody Lightsey for a Massey Ferguson Tractor 545 and boom mower in the amount of $8,500;
Approved paying for the mayor and council to attend the 2019 Municipal Leadership Institute and CMO (Certified Municipal Official) training in Prattville on Oct. 3, with one-night lodging, per diem and registration;
Approved for Municipal Judge Erskine Mathis to attend fall conference training, with lodging, per diem and registration;
Approved for Parks & Recreation Director Anthony Murphy to attend the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association Fall Workshop in Orange Beach, Sept. 10-12, with registration, per diem and lodging;
Approved increasing the pay of Edward Wallace, CDL driver assigned to Sanitation Department, to $10 per-hour;
Approved a request from the Fire Department to hire Jeffery Whitfield as a part-time, temporary fire/medic at the rate of $12.96 per-hour; and
Approved recognizing the following as part of the 2019 holiday schedule for the city: Nov. 28-29 (Thanksgiving), Dec. 24-26 (Christmas) and Jan. 1 (New Year’s).
The next regular council meeting will be Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
-- Tom Roberts is president and CEO of the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.