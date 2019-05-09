SYLACAUGA -- Renowned illusionist and Sylacauga native David Merlin is returning to his hometown Saturday.
He’ll perform at First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga, with two shows at 3 and 7 p.m. inside the church’s fellowship hall. All tickets cost $10.
“I’m looking forward to being back home,” Merlin said. “I’m glad I get the opportunity to share this show with the community. It’s something people of all ages will enjoy.”
Merlin said he first started performing magic in 1990 while working at Kimberly Clark.
“It really just started out as a hobby,” he said. “I first performed close-up magic with the Birmingham Magic Club at venues like the StarDome Comedy Club.”
The Sylacauga native has gone on to perform for corporate events, cruise lines, fundraisers and television shows including “America’s Got Talent,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Germany’s Got Talent” and more.
According to Merlin, his act combines grand scale illusion, audience participation, comedy and magic into one complete package to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience.
“It’s so much more than just pulling a rabbit out a hat,” he said.
Merlin has also designed magic and special effects for some of the world’s top magicians.
“I have experience in building, and it really helps with the act.” he said. “I’ve designed everything in all of my shows. It allows me to do tricks that no one else can.”
Merlin said his favorite trick involves self-levitation.
“I also saw myself in half,” he said.
“It’s a totally different experience seeing a performance like this up close and personal. I encourage everyone to come out on Saturday.”
Merlin noted the performances are serving as a fundraiser for the church.
“A majority of proceeds will go to general needs for the church,” Merlin said. “They have been very supportive and wanted something the whole family could enjoy.”
Merlin also expressed interest in performing more shows locally.
“I hope to book more shows in the area soon,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be able to bring an act of this scale to my hometown -- it’s something you would typically have to go somewhere like Vegas to see.
“I would love to perform in other cities such as Talladega and Pell City for fundraisers or other community events.”
First United Methodist Church of Sylacauga is at 105 E. Spring St. To purchase tickets, contact the church at 256-249-0362.
For more information, visit www.davidmerlin.com.