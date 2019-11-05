SYLACAUGA -- Renowned illusionist and Sylacauga native David Merlin is returning to his hometown Thursday for a performance at the B.B. Comer Memorial High School Auditorium, beginning at 7 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the B.B. Comer PTO.Tickets are $20 for VIP and $10 for general seating. They may be purchased at the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, Hair Razors and Sylacauga First United Methodist Church.
Merlin’s act combines grand scale illusion, audience participation, comedy and magic into one complete package to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience.
The Sylacauga native has performed his magic for corporate events, cruise lines, fundraisers and television shows including “America’s Got Talent,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Germany’s Got Talent” and more.
Merlin has also designed magic and special effects for some of the world’s top magicians.
For more information, visit www.davidmerlin.com.
