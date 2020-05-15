How to show appreciation for our 1st responders in Talladega, St. Clair counties

TALLADEGA -- The American Security Foundation estimates there are 891,000 emergency medical service professionals, including 600,000 EMTs and 142,000 paramedics, who daily provide emergency medical treatment to those injured or acutely ill, and annually transport more than 16 million patients by ambulance.
The National Fire Department Registry estimates there are approximately 1,065,200 firefighters serving in 27,195 fire departments nationwide and responding to emergencies from 51,382 fire stations.
And the number of law enforcement officers who protect and serve our nation is at an all-time high of 800,000.
While Talladega and St. Clair agencies make up a fraction of these totals, there are ways for local residents to show their support and appreciation for our first responders during this COVID-19 crisis.
Know when to call 911, and more importantly, when not to.
A general rule is to call 911 when there is an immediate threat to life or property -- such as an accident with serious injuries, a crime in process, medical emergencies involving chest pain, shortness of breath, severe allergic reactions, someone who is not responsive, or a fire that cannot be extinguished, according to 911.gov.
Non-emergency calls to 911 tie up emergency lines and resources.
If you call 911 by mistake, don’t hang up. Abandoned calls and hang-ups require follow-up calls from 911 operators to ensure there is not an emergency, and in some cases, officers are dispatched to the address to investigate. Simply stay on the line and tell the call taker you made a mistake.
Continue to follow CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19. Reducing your exposure to the virus reduces the number of positive cases first responders come in contact with. Find more information on these guidelines at cdc.gov.
Know what to do if you see emergency vehicles with lights flashing on the side of the road. For more on Alabama’s Move Over Law, visit https://drivesafealabama.org/ and search “move over law.”
And donating to state charities that provide personal protection equipment to first responders is a way to ensure they have an adequate supply of face masks while they are on the job. For more information, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.