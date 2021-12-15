How 2022-2023 realignment impacts area football teams

The Daily Home’s coverage area only has one school that will be changing classifications for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 academic years.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association released its biennial reclassification Tuesday morning. The association also released league alignments for fall sports. League alignments for winter and spring sports will be released after those seasons are completed for the 2021-22 academic year.
The AHSAA reclassifies member schools every two years based on attendance figures provided by the state Department of Education and private schools.
Talladega’s football team will return to Class 4A after spending the past two seasons in 5A.
The Tigers will compete in Region 4 with Anniston, Cleburne County, Handley, Jacksonville, Munford and White Plains.
In Class 6A, Region 6, Pell City will travel along Interstate 20 for region games next fall. The Panthers are back in the region with Oxford, Pinson Valley, Clay Chalkville, Center Point, Huffman and Shades Valley.
Class 5A, Region 4 features Sylacauga, Beauregard, Central Clay County, Elmore County, Tallassee and Valley who took the place of Talladega in the region.
Childersburg moved into Class 3A, Region 4 with Beulah, Dadeville, Randolph County, Saks, Wellborn and Weaver.
Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson is optimistic about the Tigers new region.
“We have an opportunity, and we have a chance to make a playoff run, “ Johnson said. “Saks is always going to be good, Walter Wellborn always has a great team, you have Dadeville that we played in our region and Weaver is new for us. It’s going to be new to see what happens and how much we can improve this year.”
The Tigers went 3-4 last season in a region that featured 3A runner up Catholic Montgomery, Trinity and Reeltown. Johnson feels this new region will be more competitive for his team and overall better for their bottom line when it comes to travel.
“Beulah and Randolph County might be the longest trip for us this year,” Johnson said.“Dadeville is not a bad trip. We were going to Goshen and Pike County. Those are two-hour rides and that’s money. We are happy, we are away from the big private schools. It’s something that we can look forward to, try to get into the playoffs.”
Lincoln will compete in 5A, Region 6 with Alexandria, Leeds, Moody, St. Clair County, Southside-Gadsden and Springville. Southside is the new team in the area as they dropped down from 6A. Lincoln defeated Southside 14-6 to open the 2021 season.
In Class 2A, Region 4 will feature B.B. Comer and Fayetteville. The Tigers and Wolves will be in the region with Central Coosa, Isabella, Ranburne, Thorsby, Vincent,and Woodland.
In 1A, Region 6 includes four area schools in Winterboro, TC Central, Ragland and Victory Christian. Spring Garden is back in the region after spending the past two seasons in 2A. Donoho, and Wadley round out the region.