Houston Elementary's Emily Arrington earns National Board Certification

A kindergarten teacher in the Talladega City school system has earned her National Board Certification, according to a press release.
Emily Arrington is a kindergarten teacher at Houston Elementary and one of the kindergarten virtual teachers for the school district, according to the release.
She has taught in the Talladega City system for six years, all at Houston Elementary under the leadership of Principal Marvin Moten. She has a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and a recent master’s in English as a second language. Her National Board Certification area is generalist/early childhood, according to the release.
“The National Board was established as the profession’s vehicle for defining and recognizing accomplished teaching,” said Talladega City Schools Curriculum Coordinator Pattie Thomas. “National Board Standards are created by teachers, for teachers, as is National Board Certification, a voluntary process to certify teachers against those standards. It is one of the highest honors a teacher can achieve.”
Said Superintendent Tony Ball, “Emily Arrington is one of those rare individuals who embody the very essence of what it is to be called a teacher.
“Her constant positive attitude and love for what she does are reflected by the outstanding reputation she has attained throughout our school system. Emily’s enthusiasm, innovativeness, and genuine concern for her students are exemplary.
“Her flexibility in working with teachers, principals and Central Office staff has earned her an enviable reputation as an excellent teacher and instructional leader who truly cares about education and people.”
Moten added, “Emily Arrington is the epitome of a rockstar teacher. She is a phenomenal foundational teacher that instills a love of learning in all her students.”
Talladega City has a district support program for teachers interested in pursuing their National Board Certification, spearheaded by NBCT Cari Wilson, a teacher at R. L. Young Elementary.
Talladega City believes great teachers make a difference in the lives of students and congratulates the efforts of Arrington and its current candidates, according to the release..