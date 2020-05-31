House fire leaves one dead, one injured near Munford

A house fire late Thursday night near Oxford city limits left one Talladega County resident dead and another injured, according to Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks.
Mae Lois Jemison, 74, died at a home on Cobb Road in the Silver Run Community, Sparks said in a release sent Friday morning, about a mile east of Munford. Her husband, James Jemison, 75, was injured and was transported by Oxford EMS to Regional Medical Center in Anniston. Jemison had received his injuries, Sparks wrote, from broken glass while escaping the building.
Oxford Fire received a call about the fire at 10:35 p.m. and arrived to find about one-third of the building on fire. Firefighters learned when they arrived that another person could be inside, and conducted three sweeps of the building while suppression crews tried to control the fire. Mae Jemison was found after the fire had been suppressed.
Oxford fire Lt. Gerald Hovater was treated for minor injuries on the scene, but didn’t require hospitalization.
The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office will conduct an investigation. Sparks said Friday morning that the state Fire Marshal’s involvement is routine for any fatal fires, whether inside or outside city limits.
“We don’t suspect foul play,” Sparks said.