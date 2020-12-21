House fire in Talladega early Saturday leaves one dead

TALLADEGA -- A house fire on Celia Circle early Saturday resulted in the death of one of the residents of the home.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Edward Ray Carden, 51, died at the scene of apparent smoke inhalation.
According to Talladega Assistant fire Chief Ron Goodenough, firefighters were called to 139 Celia Circle just after 2 a.m. First responders from the Police and Fire departments were told two of the three residents of the house had escaped without injury, but a third was still inside.
According to police Detective Jeremy Falkner, one of the residents who escaped went to the home of a neighbor and called 911.
Goodenough added the residents who had escaped attempted to rescue Carden, but by then the fire was burning too hot.
The fire appears to have started in a bathroom and then moved into Carden’s bedroom, Goodenough said.
The fire was extinguished fairly quickly, but the house will likely be a total loss. Firefighters remained on the scene until just after 5 a.m.
The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office was also called to the scene. The fire is listed as accidental, although the exact cause of the blaze was still unclear.