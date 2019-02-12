ALPINE -- A house fire in Alpine on Sunday night killed a 73-year-old man, according to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Mike Jones said the fire was called in around 6 p.m. at a residence on the 700 block of Serenity Lane. A neighbor saw the flames and tried to get the house’s occupant out but was unable to do so.
The occupant of the house was Nathaniel Cook, 73. Cook was pronounced dead at the scene by Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Jones said. It appeared Cook had died of smoke inhalation.
Volunteer firefighters from Sycamore, Winterboro, Oak Grove, Birney Station and County Line all responded, along with the Alabama Fire Marshal’s office, Sylacauga ambulance and sheriff’s deputies.
Jones said the house was a total loss; firefighters were still on the scene after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
The fire is under investigation, Jones added, although early indications are that it was started accidentally.
Jones said Serenity Lane has a Talladega mailing address but is in Alpine, near Ledbetter Flats.