Hot shooting lifts Sylacauga past TC Central

No. 1 seed Sylacauga team put on a shooting clinic in the quarterfinals of the Talladega County Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night. The Aggies connected on 14 3-pointers en route to a 90-41 win over No. 8 seed TC Central.
“Brayson Edwards caught fire, and Hayden Basinger caught fire,” Sylacauga head coach Kent Fullington said. “It was fun to watch. As a team, we made 14 3’s, it was everybody chipping in from the outside. We play loose and fearless from behind the 3-point line. I think everybody has taken their fair share this year. I think we are a really confident team when we are shooting it and when we are shooting it well that basket gets even bigger. I think that was the result. I think we ran well in transition, and I think the kids stayed hungry the entire game. They didn’t let up.”
Sylacauga started the game out hot from behind the arc as they connected on six 3-pointers in the opening period. Brayson Edwards hit three of his seven 3-pointers in the opening period. The junior guard finished with a season-high 23 points against the Fighting Tigers.
“When he gets it going, watch out,” Fullington said. “He is an excellent shooter from the outside. He has done it on the AAU (circuit), he has done it everywhere he has been. He is getting better and better in our system. I think everybody played with pace. We hit 14 3’s, so that tells me that we were unselfish. We also took five charges. We had 14 players on the score sheet, so the wealth is going around. We are a tight-knit group, and I think it shows with the way we play every night.”
Hayden Basinger also connected on a pair of deep in the opening period, which helped the Aggies take a 33-11 lead into the second quarter.
“On our dribble-drive (offense), we have a counter that we run, and it was good,” Fullington said. “We were able to exploit a weakness, and we got hot.”
The Aggies continued their hot shooting in the second quarter as they were able to increase their lead to 58-27 going into the second half.
Michri Taylor finished with 12 points, while Caden Foreman chipped in with 10 points on Thursday.
Sylacauga has players that have taken advantage of extra playing time with starting guard Crews Proctor sidelined with a high ankle sprain. Fullington has been pleased with how the team has strengthened with Proctor out.
“It has been a blessing in disguise for our team to come together and step up,” Fullington said. “We found out who can step up at the times when we needed the most. We found out the last four or five games that everybody is more than capable of stepping up at big moments.”
The Aggies will host the winner of Winterboro/Childersburg on Friday in the semifinals of the tournament. Childersburg will travel to Winterboro on Thursday. Sylacauga defeated Childersburg 91-66 in November. The Aggies and the Bulldogs have not played each other this season.
“Both of those teams are high flying, high scoring teams,” Fullington said. “We are going to have to be ready to go against either one of those teams. We played Childersburg on senior night, we came out hyped up, and they stayed toe to toe and fought with us. They have only gotten better since the first time that we have played them. We are going to have to be ready on Friday night if we play them or Winterboro.”