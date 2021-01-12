Hot musical lineup helps Talladega's Second Saturday overcome cold weather (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s second Second Saturday is now in the books, and in spite of forbidding weather, was another success.
Organizer Kevin Smith said he was happy with the January turnout.
“We had about 1,200 people in December,” he said. “So far (as of about 3 p.m.), we’ve already had 50 or 60 people playing cornhole, and people are still rotating through.”
The big draw of the day was an eclectic bill of live music. Smith said this was one of the keys to keeping people on hand for the event, by rotating country, rock, jazz and blues and singer-songwriter affiliated artists throughout the day.
Perhaps Saturday’s most acclaimed performance came from Jazz and Blues Hall of Fame inductee Elnora Spencer, who won raves from rock, country and pop fans alike.
Spencer said she recently learned her great-grandmother had lived in Talladega, and said she had played in Sylacauga at the library in the past. Of course, she has also sung with such luminaries as B.B. King, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Johnnie Taylor, Little Milton and others as well.
Spencer was far from the only crowd favorite, however. Reverb Nation Regional number one artists Patrick Barnett and Josiah Rooda performed as a duo to very strong response in the afternoon, while the live performances kicked off with Jake Dial and Jeremy Wills’ country and southern rock set, and Michael David Vaughn’s variety in the morning.
Beyond Blessed played bluegrass after lunch. Jerry Wolfe and Tyler Smith played traditional country, and Tina Marie and Kat Hunter were slated to play very different country sets in the evening. Clothesline Superman, Todd Simpson and Mojo Child, Clint Park and Nine Times Brighter also scored evening sets.
Because Saturday was cold and cloudy, the majority of the day’s festivities were indoors. Prolific local author Cabot Barden had a table set up inside the Talladega Bottling Works selling paperbacks and said that for most of the afternoon, “The place was packed. There’s been a lot of good music and a good variety. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Director Jason Daves had nothing but praise for Saturday’s event, saying, “This is a great tradition to be starting. This is not just something that is unique to Talladega, but unique in the whole east Alabama region. I don’t know of anything like this within 100 miles of us, any event of this magnitude, let alone one that happens every month. It’s family-friendly, it draws tourists, it’s an opportunity for local vendors. I’m sure it helps the gas stations out, too.”
Smith said the number of vendors this time was down a bit from December.
“I think we had 20 in December, and this time we’ve got about 10 inside and four outside,” he said. “People may have been a little concerned about the weather, but we let them know we had a good plan for moving things indoors.”
Malissa Byrd and Julie Hamilton, of Talladega, had a T-shirt table for their business, Byrdie’s Designs, set up just inside the Bottling Works.
“We were at the event at Brannon’s last month, so this is our first time here,” Byrd said. “I think we did just about the best business of anybody except the guy who had cinnamon roll samples, but who can compete with that? We’ve already signed up to do it again next month.”
Added Hamilton, “This is such a beautiful building, too. Talladega has really needed something like this for a long time.”
Even the businesses that had to set up outdoors were impressed with the way things went, including the staff at Wil’s Cafe, where the shrimp and grits had already sold out.
“If the weather had been better, we wouldn’t have been able to keep up,” one of the people working under the tent said Saturday.