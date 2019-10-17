Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, along with chaplain and cancer survivor Barbara Embry, will host a “pink party” Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Champion Church, formerly Christ Deliverance Christian Center, on Alabama 21 North in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event is free and open to the public.
Embry was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2018 and finished her last round of treatment in January of this year, according to a press release. She and other survivors will share their stories Saturday, and Citizens Radiology Director Larry Harris will share “clinical insights on breast cancer and the importance of early detection,” the release said.
There will be “health care facilitators, testimonials, door prizes, refreshments and gift cards for free mammograms,” the release says.
The event is meant to celebrate survivors while “remembering our loved ones, providing encouragement and support to current patients, and preparing and educating males and females for comprehensive breast care.”
To preregister, visit www.championchurch.net/event.
Champion Church is inside the old roller skating rink on Alabama 21.