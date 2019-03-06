TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council ultimately tabled some suggested changes to the set of job descriptions and pay scales the council had commissioned and approved a year and a half ago under the previous city manager.
Councilman David Street ultimately voted against immediate consideration of the ordinance, so under Robert’s Rules of Order, it was tabled and will be brought up for a vote again at the council’s next meeting.
The council hired GEDI, a consulting group from Auburn, to completely overhaul the city’s job descriptions and pay matrices, which have traditionally been drawn up by the Employee Committee, which is made up of the city’s department heads or their designees. The idea was to remove any possible bias from the scales by basing them exclusively on actual responsibilities and descriptions for similar positions in surrounding jurisdictions.
The council went back and altered the descriptions for several jobs when the requirements for city manager were revised in August. Some errors appear to have been added into the document during this process, including giving disciplinary authority to ostensible supervisory employees that do not have any subordinates and removing the requirement that several positions in the Fire Department have valid driver’s licenses and be insurable, even though other parts of the descriptions for these same positions said they must be able to operate a vehicle in adverse circumstances.
Those errors were not addressed Monday, but City Manager Beth Cheeks said there were some typographical errors, omissions and specific responsibilities that were left out.
“As with all new classification and compensation plans, it takes a while to find the glitches, typos and missed recommendations that affect the accuracy and overall fairness of a new plan,” Cheeks wrote in a memo accompanying the revisions. “During the last 18 months, it was discovered and confirmed by GEDI that several job descriptions were inaccurate, leaving out important information such as subordinate staff for supervisory positions and other inaccuracies that affected the level of responsibility. Out of these changes and subsequent discussions, a revised classification plan was proposed that assured the following: that supervisors would be at least one grade higher than employees they supervised; that jobs that had a higher level of responsibility were not grouped in a grade with positions that had minimal responsibility; and that supervisors across all departments were placed in comparable pay grades.”
Street asked Cheeks if GEDI had submitted a letter reporting the inaccuracies in the report and recommending changes. Cheeks said there was not a direct recommendation, but that GEDI had discussed the changes with the Employee Committee.
“I am concerned about the work being incomplete and places where it is not fair,” Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said. “I’m ready to vote on this now.”
Street said he only wanted see some supporting documentation. “We hired these people to take personal preferences out of it,” he said.
Replied Patterson, “It is not a preference to treat employees fairly and consistently. We should not have supervisors on the same pay grade as the people they supervise.”
Councilman Jarvis Elston added, “Employees are our assets. We value the work they do, and I’m glad GEDI took a second look. They know things that I don’t.”
Said Street, “I am not opposed to people being treated fairly. I just want to make sure that no bias is being injected back into the system.”
Said Patterson, “Bias? Bias is people in supervisory positions not being adequately rewarded. There is no reason other than people not being treated fairly that a supervisor with 22 employees was overlooked, that the person with responsibility for our elections was overlooked. And I’m using the word overlooked to be kind.”
Said Elston, “That’s well-stated.”
Replied Street, “I’m not saying there weren’t mistakes that need to be corrected. I just want a letter saying they agree. I don’t think that’s unreasonable.”
Elston said he agreed with that as well, and that he would be willing to second a motion if Street made one.
“How long have we already penalized these people for something that is not their fault?” Patterson said.
The reference to the employee with 22 subordinates would appear to refer to the community appearance director, while responsibility for city elections falls to the city clerk. Both are department head level, salaried positions.