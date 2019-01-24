TALLADEGA -- Students from Talladega’s Ascension Leadership Academy will be treated to a special private showing of the new major motion picture “A Dog’s Way Home” this month, according to a press release.
The students have a special connection with the film, which features Hope Academy graduate and former Presbyterian Home for Children resident Motell Foster.
The release goes on to explain that Ascension Academy “is a partnership between the Presbyterian Home for Children and First Presbyterian of Talladega.
“Foster graduated from Hope Academy at the Presbyterian Home in 2010 and went from there to the University of Alabama, where he studied theater. From there, Motell went on to win a coveted spot in the graduate acting program at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts.”
“A Dog’s Way Home,” written by W. Bruce Cameron (author of the book “A Dog’s Purpose”) and Cathryn Michon and directed by Charles Martin Smith, is Foster’s first feature film appearance. He plays the role of Taylor.
The movie was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is the story of a female pit bull making a 400-mile journey home after getting lost. She works as a therapy dog, helping veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
The movie also stars Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King and Edward James Olmos.
“A Dog’s Way Home” may be Foster’s feature film debut, but it is far from his first acting credit, according to the Internet Movie Database. He has appeared in the television shows “Random Acts of Flyness” and “Blue Bloods,” and in the short films “Reflections” and “Suicide By Sunlight.”
He has also appeared in the independent films “Blackwater Wilderness” and “ANYA,” as well as a currently untitled project by writer/director Noah Baumbach (“Kicking and Screaming,” “The Squid and the Whale”) starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern and Ray Liotta.
Ascension Academy “features an accredited academic curriculum and a culture of academics and leadership that teaches students how to be critical thinkers, problem solvers and leaders in the community while participating in the arts and a wide variety of other activities,” according to the press release.
“A Dog’s Way Home” is showing at the Oxford AmStar.