TALLADEGA -- Talladega Mayor Jerry Cooper presented two proclamations during the City Council’s regular meeting Thursday. The first honored self-published inspirational author and motivational speaker Marshall Pope, who Cooper said “has traveled extensively to prisons, juvenile centers, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, churches and many communities inspiring others with his uplifting poetry and donation of books. Mr. Pope has used his fiery brand of inspirational and outspoken poetry to uplift, give back and motivate others … His motto is to be the voice of the voiceless and hope for the hopeless.”
The second proclamation honored acting City Clerk Joanna Medlen on the 50th observance of National Municipal Clerks Day. Medlen, and city clerks generally, the mayor said, “provide the professional link between citizens, the local governing bodies and agencies of the government, (and) have pledged to be ever mindful of their neutrality and impartiality, bringing equal service to all. (They) serve as the information center on functions of local government and community.”
Pictured behind the mayor and Thursday’s honorees are City Councilman Jarvis Elston, Dr. Council President Horace Patterson, City Manager Beth Cheeks, Councilman Ricky Simpson and Councilman Gerald Cooper (no relation).