TALLADEGA -- A near capacity crowd came out Saturday to honor three longtime community leaders and eight high school students during the Willie and Betty Farrior Family Foundation Leadership Luncheon.
According to Mary Louise Farrior White, who acted as hostess for much of Saturday’s event, the Foundation’s primary purpose is to award college scholarships to high school students in Talladega County, including those at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind. It has been around for three years now.
“It started when my son (Col. Cedrick Farrior) retired from the Army in 2016,” she explained. “He took everything that he got for his retirement and donated it to all the schools in the county, at least $100 per school.
“Then last year, we started taking applications from all the schools. They go through a committee that makes sure everything has been filled out properly, then they look at need. The Alabama School for the Blind is always at the top, then we go from there.”
The Foundation hosted its first fundraising and honors banquet last year. Scholarships in the amount of $500 apiece were awarded to four different students. Saturday was the second annual event, and a total of eight students will be getting scholarships, although it is still too early to say how much those scholarships will be for.
“It’ll be based on what we have on hand after today,” she said, “but we’re hoping for at least $500, if not more.”
This year’s scholarship recipients were Azia Bradley of Talladega High, Kristen Woods of Lincoln High, John Luke Wheeler of Winterboro, Lucas Russell Owings of Childersburg, Tranazia Barclay of Talladega High, Mary Grace Yates of Munford and Chase Lowe and Geordon M. Carter, both of the Alabama School for the Blind. The scholarship checks will be presented at each high school’s awards day.
Also presented Saturday were three Willie and Betty Farrior Family Foundation Leadership Honors, going to Marie Harris Player, the Rev. Dante Whittaker and Michelle Head. Each received a trophy, a proclamation from Talladega Mayor Jerry Cooper and proclamation from Gov. Kay Ivey.
Player was honored for her work with the Cooperative Extension Service for 33 years as well as with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Talladega City Schools Foundation, Head Start, the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, the United Way, Community Action Agency, the Industrial Development Board and Citizens Hospital advisory board.
“I have no words,” Player said after the presentation. “Just God bless you all.”
Head is the principal at Stemley Road Elementary and was described by White as a great advocate for the success of her students and for stray animals as well. Head is a Winterboro graduate who taught for 13 years in Shelby County before deciding to come home and begin making a difference in her home county.
Whittaker retired from the U.S. Forestry Service with 34 years of service, where he worked to expand diversity and was elected by his peers as union vice president for the National Federation of Federal Employees in 2008. He is the pastor of Macedonia United Methodist Church and is the immediate past president of the Talladega County Democratic Party.
In presenting his proclamation from the city, Cooper told Whittaker that he didn’t “just preach a sermon, he lived a sermon, every time I come across him, every day.”
As the event was ending Saturday, Cedrick Farrior told the participants, “I am a product of and a beneficiary of the community where I was raised. All I’ve done in life is a result of the way I was raised.”
Events like this, he said, “are what we, as a community, can do.”
Willie Farrior, who the Foundation is named for, was the first African-American hired by AIDB and the first African-American to be recognized as Blind Worker of the Year, in 1973. In 1974, he was promoted to training instructor and became the first black assistant supervisor in 1979. He was also the oldest member of the Talladega County Chapter of the NAACP and a deacon at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. Farrior drive on the AIDB campus is named in his honor. He passed away in 2014.