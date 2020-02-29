Honorary Consul General of Japan speaks at Talladega College convocation (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The speakers for Talladega College’s recent Opening Convocation included Honorary Consul General of Japan Mark Jackson and several of the college’s students who recently returned from that country.
Jackson assisted Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins in securing the Kakehashi Project Study Tour of Japan for the 23 Talladega College students who participated.
The tour was paid for by the government of Japan and designed to help participants gain an understanding of Japan’s economy, history, culture, politics and diplomatic relations.
Jackson also provided training in Japanese culture and lifestyle to help students prepare for the trip. The students were also able to share their culture with Japanese students at Takasaki University of Commerce.
Students who participated in the trip included De’Jha Billingsley, Kalyn Black, William Burks IV, Kirstin Crook, Ivree Datcher, Jamal Hairston, Hannah Knapp, Christopher Mascia, Arthur McElrath, Kamari McHenry, Shakayah Midgette, Amani Myers, Summer Payne, Tamera Prince, Jazsmin Mason Ramsey, Nyresha Robertson, Alexis Scott, Gantonio Stubbs, Phillip Thompson, Garrett Vick, Bre’Ania Weldon, Kendra Williams and James Yeager.
They were accompanied by Hawkins and first lady Lucy Weber Hawkins, Provost Lisa Long, Vice President of Institutional Advancement Seddrick T. Hill Sr. and Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Jeffery T. Burgin Jr.