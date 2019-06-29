LINCOLN — Honda Manufacturing of Alabama claimed four spots on the Cars.com list of the “Most American” vehicles that contribute the most to the U.S. economy.
“HMA is very proud to have the four products we build here in Lincoln – the Odyssey, Pilot, Ridgeline and Passport – all ranked in the top 10 of the Cars.com American-Made Index,” said Mike Oatridge, HMA senior vice president. “We always want to build products in the areas where we sell products, and as a company, we strive to provide cars that are built locally with as much local content as possible.”
In all, the Honda brand had seven models that made the index of the 15 top U.S.-made vehicles, six of which landed in the top 10, including two automobiles from its Acura division.
“In a year in which Honda is marking our 40th year of building products in America, we’re proud to have six Honda and Acura vehicles among the top 10 in the Cars.com Made in America Index,” said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of Honda North America Inc. “Honda is committed to building products close to our customers, and this recognition really puts the spotlight on the more than 31,000 associates and over 600 suppliers in America who make that happen every day.”
The economic impact of Honda in Alabama, especially in east central Alabama, has been felt since HMA began vehicle production in Lincoln.
“There are so many companies that would not be here today if it wasn’t for Honda,” said Calvin Miller, executive director of the Talladega County Economic Development Authority.
Miller said not only has HMA impacted the economy in Talladega County, but also in other surrounding counties, like Calhoun and St. Clair.
When Avondale Mills shut down its manufacturing operations in 2006, Talladega County did not feel the economic pinch, mainly because of Honda, he said.
“Our unemployment rate did not go up because the automotive industry absorbed the job loss,” Miller said.
Talladega County also survived the economic downturn of 2008 because of Honda.
“The automotive industry kept us from having a severe depression locally,” he said.
In addition, Miller said, HMA has pumped needed tax funds into Talladega County to help improve local school systems.
From the start, HMA has worked hard to be inclusive with local communities, St. Clair County Economic Development Council Executive Director Don Smith said.
“Because of that, they have been able to tap into the craftsmanship and dedication of our local workforce,” he said. “Twenty-five years ago, the state of Alabama did not produce any cars, and by everyone’s prediction, Alabama will become the third- or fourth-largest car producing state. That is due in a large part to Honda’s commitment to excellence and to our community.”
Smith said HMA is one of the largest manufacturing employers of St. Clair County residents, even though the company is not in St. Clair County.
He said Honda’s move to Lincoln 20 years ago helped foster regional cooperation, thanks to the joint effort needed to bring the car manufacturer to east central Alabama.
In addition, Smith said HMA not only has a huge economic impact on the region, it also has a positive impact on local communities.
“They encourage their employees to be active in local charities and activities, and we couldn’t ask for a better corporate citizen in east central Alabama,” he said.
According to officials, the company has given more than $11 million to Alabama charities and nonprofit organizations.
Honda’s $2 billion manufacturing facility in Lincoln began production in 2001 and has an estimated 4,500 associates, pumping more than $6.8 billion into the state’s economy.