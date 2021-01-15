Honda says it might experience some production delays

LINCOLN -- Honda of North America has announced that plants across North American, including the one in Lincoln, may see production adjustments due to a shortage of certain key parts.
Chris Abbruzzese, who handles public relations for the company, said many of the company’s manufacturing plants will experience production adjustments or temporary production over the next few weeks due to a shortage in microchips used in vehicle computers.
Abbruzzese could not say how this shortage will specifically affect the Lincoln plant, citing the fluid situation. He also said each plant will be handling the situation in different ways.
“Each plant is handling the impact from the microchip shortage differently to maximize the supply of these critical parts to meet the needs of our customers” he said. “Since it is a fluid situation, scheduled production adjustments could change.”
Abbruzzese said there will be options for workers during these adjustments, so that they continue to receive their normal pay.
“On days where we have adjustments or temporary production suspensions, we will offer a ‘No Pay No Penalty’ option to associatems,” he said.
He said this means that, during these situations, associates can choose to come into work for alternate work activities, choose to use their Planned Time Off (PTO) to take the day off with
pay or take the day off without pay.
Abbruzzese said Honda is working with suppliers to fix the microchip shortage, but he could not speculate on how long the situation will last.