Honda Ridgeline toughens up (column)

Is the Honda Ridgeline a real truck?
Of course it is, but Honda has been having trouble convincing customers that the Alabama-made, four-wheel-drive truck is as rugged and reliable as its competitors. It has fallen flat in most Southern markets.
The vehicle is one of five the Japanese automaker produces in Lincoln. Others include the Honda Passport, Odyssey, Pilot and Acura.
The Ridgeline, which has been around since March 2005 for the 2006 model year, ranks below the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado and Ram series in sales, as the Big Three shift focus to truck brands over cars. The Toyota Tacoma is the biggest-selling Japanese truck in America.
Honda was so tired of answering the question about Ridgeline’s grit that the company set out to design a new, tougher-looking truck and debuted it last week.
Thousands of you who work in Lincoln have seen how the 2021 truck with a V-6 engine looks and performs, but the rest of us are just catching up.
At first glance, it’s a significant exterior facelift. We know, for sure, it’s not a minivan or a trucklet. And that’s good for Honda, the largest employer in the region that’s not known as a truck company.
"We want to wear rugged on our sleeves better," said Jay Joseph, vice president of automobile marketing for American Honda Motor Company.
Honda sold 33,334 Ridgelines in 2019 and would like to sell more than 50,000 a year, Joseph said. That’s an ambitious increase of more than 50 percent. The company has also indicated that the Pilot and Passport will look tougher in the future.
"We need to take advantage of our performance credibility as a marketing tool,” Joseph said.
Nick Pope, the general sales manager for Sunny King Honda in Anniston, said Alabama has been a tough market for the Ridgeline. A test drive revealed the 2020 Ridgeline as smooth-riding and -handling, but its sloping hood gives it a softer feel than, say, the F-150.
“This is still a market for a bigger truck,” Pope said. “Ridgeline does better up north. That’s about to change with the redesign of the Ridgeline, I think.
“The body changes have set us up to sell more and to do better against a competitor like the Toyota Tacoma.”
Honda was so sensitive about the Ridgeline’s perceived reputation, it even changed the actor doing voiceovers for advertising.
Ridgeline’s voice spokesperson the last four years was Fred Savage, the not-so-tough character Kevin from “The Wonder Years,” in the 1990s. Kevin was always getting beaten up by his older brother, Wayne, on the show. Remember?
The new pitchman is John Cena, the ruggedly handsome wrestler and action figure. His voice lends a certain toughness — if not Ram Toughness — to the Ridgeline.
Cena’s catchphrase is, “You can’t see me,” but we can see what he’s doing in Honda’s marketing campaign. He’s making it visible with a primary demographic: men.
If customers thought the Ridgeline was a little wimpy for off-road adventures, they won’t be worried any more. From pictures and previews, it looks rugged and desirable.
Light trucks make up 70 percent of new vehicle sales in the United States. They account only for about 53 percent of Honda’s sales. For now, the Japanese automaker is pushing sales of Civic and Accord car models, long after American companies have ditched their long-standing brands.
Interestingly, the Ridgeline was named the “most American-made truck” in Cars.com’s 2019 American-made index. The Ridgeline was No. 3 for all vehicles and No. 1 among trucks.
Cars.com releases an annual study based on assembly location, parts content, drive-train sourcing and factory employment to rank the most American-made cars, trucks and SUVs.
"The Ridgeline is assembled in Alabama, rates well in parts content as reported by the American Automobile Labeling Act content, and has U.S.-sourced engines and transmissions,” cars.com's Senior Consumer Affairs Editor Kelsey Mays told the group’s sister website, pickuptrucks.com. “Readers might be surprised to see so many from an automaker based in Japan. But the annual index, which we've conducted since 2006, goes to show that the badge on the hood seldom tells the whole story.
“Honda employs relatively many Americans at the factory level, and it has U.S. assembly for about two-thirds of the cars it sells here. That's more than GM (General Motors) and FCA (Fiat Chrysler) — and it's well above the industry average, which is only a little over half.”
Made in Alabama, Honda hopes it will be in more demand across American soon, especially the South. The new Ridgelines should arrive at dealerships as early as November or December with a base price in the $35,000 -$40,000 range.
James Bennett is executive editor of The Anniston Star and Daily Home. Contact him at jbennett@annistonstar.com.