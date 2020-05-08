Honda releases safety guidelines in advance of plants reopening

LINCOLN -- Honda has released guidelines that will be in place at all its North American manufacturing plants when they reopen.
Honda said in a release the automaker will stagger the resumption of production at its plants.
Honda previously said its Lincoln plant was set to have workers return Monday, May 11. Honda said in Friday’s release the first day workers return will be used to train employees on new health and safety guidelines.
“In resuming production, Honda will stagger the start-up at each plant, with most plants using the first day to ensure that front-line leaders are trained on new procedures and activities related to COVID-19 prevention,” the company said.
When workers return, there will be new health and safety measures in place.
These measures include temperature screenings, increased sanitation and disinfecting, as well as requiring workers to wear masks or a cloth face covering. Face shields will also be required in some areas.
Honda will also be adapting social distancing protocols to protect employees. These measures include: staggering shift start, break and lunch times; adjusting workstations and processes; limits to locker and restroom capacity; and signage placed to remind workers of new protocols.
Honda originally began its production shutdown March 23, sending home all workers who worked on production lines. The shutdown at Lincoln’s plant began early, on March 19, due to poor attendance.
The shutdown was then extended several times from its original resumption date of March 31.
Honda furloughed its remaining support and salaried staff April 15.
While production associates were paid for some non-work days, eventually all employees were instructed to seek out state and federal benefits. Honda did, however, continue to offer employees their other benefits.