Honda of Alabama hosts workshop for national manufacturing day

LINCOLN — Associates at Honda’s Alabama auto plant hosted a workshop Friday for some area schools as part of the automakers National Manufacturing Day lineup.
Workers from the plant hosted 20 Years of Manufacturing in Alabama, a workshop meant to familiarize students with the plant.
Winterboro High School and the Eden Career Technical Center students, along with many more from other Alabama high schools, took part in the workshop, which was one of 10 virtual events hosted by Honda nationwide Friday.
The workshop began with an overview of the plant itself which is the sole manufacturer of the Honda Ridgeline, Pilot, Odyssey and Passport. First, it was explained that the plant is made up of an engine plant and two production lines along with shipping facilities.
The Ridgeline and Odyssey are made only on line one, while the Passport and Pilot are made on line two.
Attendees were also provided information about how the plant operates. One example is that the plant is vertically integrated meaning that it builds all the components for cars and engines on site. The workshop also provided information about how different kinds of waste are handled at the plant since none is set to a landfill as part of Honda’s environmental policies.
Honda Recruiter Gedana McCain also informed students of different career opportunities. She said Honda has several different career paths open depending on if a person has a four year degree, two year degree, or only a high school diploma or GED. McCain said the plant offers engineering and business positions for four year graduates. She said for two year graduates the plant offers maintenance jobs while high school graduates can look for jobs as production associates.
The workshop ended with a question and answer segment, which looked at topics like how cars are moving towards electric power plants and how often Honda redesigns vehicles.
Scott McLemore, Honda’s Manufacturing Day spokesperson said the Alabama plant workshop and the others like it are incredibly important for the future success of Honda.
“The future success of Honda relies on developing the next generation of people who are passionate about making and building things,” he said. “Manufacturing Day is a great opportunity to shine a light on our industry and showcase our commitment to the next generation workforce and let society know about the good careers and opportunities that exist in manufacturing.”