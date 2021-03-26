Honda donates generators to help with vaccine rollout

LINCOLN — Honda has donated 10 generators to the Alabama Department of Public Health to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
In addition, the company announced in a news release it has donated EG2800i portable electrical generators to state and county health departments to provide on-site power to vaccination clinics in California, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina, where Honda has major operations. The portable generators will provide reliable power for lighting and computer usage, as well as refrigerators and freezers critical for maintaining COVID-19 vaccines within manufacturer-recommended temperature ranges.
Honda is working with state and county officials to provide each state with 10 portable generators. The generators are being allocated to state or county health departments based on each state’s vaccination distribution plan. The release said portable generators can provide essential power for mobile vaccination centers that are being used to get vaccines to hard-to-reach areas and vulnerable or underserved populations.
In Alabama, the generators have allowed public health officials to expand the clinics to underserved and rural communities.
Director of the Alabama Department of Public Health Center for Emergency Preparedness Andy Mullins said the ADPH greatly appreciated the donation.
“In addition to supporting needs such as powering refrigerators and freezers that hold COVID-19 vaccine during power outages, these new units will allow more vaccination clinics to be held in nontraditional settings,” Mullins said. "For example, the generators may be used for clinics held outdoors in rural and underserved areas to provide broader vaccine coverage for people at high risk."
Ryan Easterling, with APDH, said the generators are especially important in situations in which power has been interrupted like in the aftermath of this week's severe weather outbreak. He said despite power outages it's still important to be able to get people vaccinated. The new generators give the ADPH more flexibility in such situations.
“When you are doing response efforts like right now that flexibility is very important.” Easterling said.
Honda said it’s EG2800i is known for its quiet operation, high-quality power , fuel efficiency, and long run times in a lightweight, portable package. Weighing in at a dry weight of less than 67 pounds, the EG2800i provides sufficient power, up to 2,800 watts, to run multiple devices at once, including a refrigerator, freezer, furnace blower motor, several lights, microwaves and TVs.
“Honda is committed to supporting our communities in defeating COVID-19 by assisting the important efforts to vaccinate local residents in clinics close to home,” American Honda Motor Co., Inc Executive Vice President Rick Schostek said . “We’re all in this together and Honda associates across America are proud to support front-line workers who are working to protect our communities.”
The donation of generators to vaccination sites is part of Honda’s efforts to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has included a $1 million donation and an associate matching gift program to address food insecurity in communities across North America, the donation of face shields to healthcare workers at medical facilities in 45 states, the modification of 10 Honda Odyssey minivans for use by the City of Detroit to transport healthcare workers and people potentially infected with COVID-19, and the production and donation of diaphragm compressors, a key component of portable ventilators used in hospitals and by first responders to help those stricken with the virus.