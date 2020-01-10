HOMECOMING AT ASB: Donovan Burch, Anaya Williams named king and queen (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Alabama School for the Blind crowned its homecoming king and queen Friday during a pep rally after the weeklong homecoming celebration.
The pep rally included the introduction of the homecoming court, a few numbers by the ASB drum line, cheerleader performances and the wrestling team showing off its skills. Junior Donovan Burch and senior Anaya Williams were crowned king and queen.
The wrestling tournament slated for Saturday has been postponed until Feb. 1 due to the threat of severe weather.