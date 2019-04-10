TALLADEGA -- First United Methodist Church at 400 East St. S in Talladega will again host Holy Week worship services with a complimentary meal immediately afterward.
The meal is free to worship attendees, but donations are requested to support The Samaritan House and Red Door Kitchen.
Services will begin daily at noon from April 15 through 19, with a different guest preacher each day.
Monday’s guest will be the Rev. Cal McIntire. According to a press release from FUMC, McIntire was born in Okinawa, Japan, and raised by military parents.
He “grew up seeing the world, experiencing other cultures and learning to love people. After completing a BA (Bachelor of Art) in history, music and Spanish at Mississippi College, Cal, his wife, Patty, and their two children moved to Louisville, (Kentucky), where Cal completed a (Master of Divinity) in Cross Cultural World Missions.
“The family spent 12 years living in Senegal, west Africa, planting churches among the Lebou fishermen living along the coast.
“In 2011, they moved to Talladega, where Cal is now the pastor of Mt Olive Baptist Church. He is currently completing a (doctorate) in pastoral counseling with a concentration in addictive behaviors.”
Tuesday’s guest minister will be the Rev. Leeann Scarbrough.
“Scarborough has served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Talladega, for 19 years. She previously served First and Carmel Presbyterian Churches in Piedmont, and as associate pastor of River Hills Community Church, Lake Wylie, (South Carolina).
“Scarbrough received her (Master of Divinity) from Columbia Theological Seminary, Decatur, Georgia, and a (Bachelor of Art) from Eckerd College, St. Petersburg, Florida. Pastor Scarbrough has been married to Allen Scarbrough since 1989, and has two daughters: Kate and Lee.”
The Rev. Ted Peterson, who will be preaching Wednesday, retired in 2012 after having served as pastor of Talladega First UMC for four years and as a pastor in the North Alabama Conference for 43. Peterson and his wife, Joyce, now live in Helena, and Ted works with the Helena UMC doing music and teaching Bible Courses.
Talladega native the Rev. Barbara Embry will preach Thursday. She grew up and was educated in the city school system. She was ordained by the late Dr. Charles J. Sargent of Friendship Baptist Church, College Park, Georgia, and the Interdenominational Theological Center of Atlanta.
Embry was one of the first two women to be ordained as a Baptist minister in the state of Georgia. Embry returned to Talladega in January 1989, serving as pastor of King’s Chapel Congregational UCC in Alpine, and is the founding pastor of Christ Deliverance Christian Center in Talladega.
In 1990, she was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in systematic theology for her dedicated work of ministry.
Embry believes in volunteerism and has given of her time throughout Talladega County. She has served on the board of directors for The Salvation Army, Pastoral Advisory Council for Citizens Hospital and the Chamber of Commerce Improvement Committee, as well as a board member 2016-18.
She presently serves on the board of directors for The Red Door Kitchen, The North Talladega County United Way and The Historical Ritz Theatre. She is employed at Brookwood Baptist Health/Citizens Baptist Medical Center in pastoral care.
She believes her greatest accomplishment is being mother to Tim (LaResea) and Tabatha Embry, grandmother to Krissi, Mallory and Maggie, and Gigi to Jayden and Jaxson.
On Friday, the Rev. Dale Clem will preach. Clem was born in Decatur, Alabama, and raised in Huntsville.
He began working with the United Methodist Church when he was in college and was ordained as an elder in 1987. Clem served as a campus minister at Jacksonville State University, a missionary to Lithuania, in churches in Rainbow City and Huntsville, and currently serves as senior pastor at Anniston First UMC.
He was the state coordinator of “Bread for the World,” and was a founding board member of “Alabama Arise,” both advocacy organizations for the poor. He chaired the North Alabama Conference Board of Higher Education and served as a trustee of Birmingham-Southern College.