Talladega High School’s football team will host Class 4A, Region 4 foe Holtville on Friday night at Mary Dumas Stadium.
The Tigers and Bulldogs have met just once. Holtville bested Talladega 39-19 in 2018.
With both teams locked into a postseason berth, all that’s left to settle is playoff positioning.
Here’s four things to know about this battle with plenty at stake.
Taking a break
The Tigers (4-2, 3-1) are coming off an open week, and according to head coach Shannon Felder, the week off was just what the doctor ordered -- figuratively and literally.
“We’ve got some guys who are injured, so anytime you’ve got some guys who are injured, you’d like to be able to get a little bit of time off,” he said. “Having a week off has given us a little bit of time to get some of those people who have been nicked up a little bit of time to take care of some of the injuries they have.”
Felder added it was a good time to make some tweaks and emphasize areas that needed improvement as his team gears up for two pivotal region games against Holtville and Handley.
“We’ve tried to work on some of the fundamental things, blocking and tackling, trying to do a little bit better job of doing that,” he said. “The last couple games, I’ve felt like we probably haven’t tackled as well, and we haven’t been able to finish the games like I would like. Having this time off has helped us work on some of those things. Hopefully, it’ll show Friday.”
Holding off Holtville
Talladega faces the same challenge other county schools in the region have when going against the Bulldogs -- the quarterback tandem of pro-style passer Drake Baker and the fleet-footed elusiveness of backup signal-caller Braxton Buck.
“They’re fundamentally-sound, offensively and defensively,” Felder said. “They run a good system on offense. They give you several looks. They pass a lot and run a lot of zone-read type stuff. They run draw-type stuff. They present a challenge because they can do so many things.
“Having two quarterbacks to prepare for makes it a little tougher as well. This is a team last year that we got off to a good start with, but at the end, they won it. We know this year, we’ve got to be able to finish.”
With a victory over the Bulldogs, Talladega can guarantee itself no worse than a third-place finish in the region. The Tigers can finish second with a win over Handley in Week 9 and two consecutive losses by Lincoln, but Felder said that’s something he’s not worried about right now.
“What we preach week-in and week-out is the next game,” he said. “We don’t worry about anything we don’t have any control over … The only thing we’re concerned about this week is Holtville.”
Embracing the challenge
The Tigers tangled with turmoil this summer as players had to learn on the fly with Felder, who was hired roughly five weeks before their 2019 opener against Munford.
Felder commended his predecessor and his players for what they had put together prior to his arrival.
“Coach (Ted) Darby did a good job with this team,” Felder said. “He did a good job of changing the mindset of the players and of the community. I’ve just come in and tried to build off what he started.
“I think the guys have embraced the change with me and some of the new coaches that I’ve brought along with me. These guys are hungry, and they want to win. I think the guys are making the commitment that’s necessary to win.”
He added he believes everything is going well for Talladega as it works to keep trending in a positive direction.
“We’re getting a little bit better each week,” Felder said. “That’s what we hope to happen again this week.”
Young talent getting stronger
Felder said junior quarterback Nigel Scales has really settled into his role after a few games where he tried to press and force plays to happen.
“He’s found his comfort zone, protecting the ball better, reading (the defense) better, making better decisions and doing a better job of leading the team,” Felder said. “I think the guys, by the same token, are doing a better job running the ball and blocking for him as well. It’s been a total team effort offensively to steadily and gradually get a little bit better each week.”
He added his defense has also shown improvement during the season despite some adversity.
“I don’t think (in) any game that we’ve had the same group of kids starting for us,” Felder said. “Every week, we’ve had to change (the lineup) because of an injury here, an injury there or moving somebody around, trying to make some adjustments. That’s football. That’s part of it. I’m sure we’re doing the same things a lot of other teams are doing.”