Holland, Winterboro excited to finally be back at full strength

The Winterboro High School’s girls basketball team will finally be back at full strength Friday when they take on area foe Wadley. The Bulldogs have only played with five players since an incident at the Anniston Star Holiday Tournament in December which forced several players to be suspended.
“We had a little incident where we had a six-game suspension for all of our involved girls, so I’m excited to have them back, especially the seniors,” Winterboro head coach Marty Holland said. “Amiya Garrett has put a lot of time in over the years, she has been dedicated. I’m looking forward to having them back. I’m trying to get them back to playing together because it has been a while. The girls did a good job while they were out just trying to hold it down while we get through.”
The Bulldogs will only have three games together before they go into the area tournament which starts on Feb.5. Winterboro enters tonight’s game with Wadley looking to end a nine-game winning streak.
“I think with our full team being back on Friday, I think we are going to take care of Wadley,” Holland said. “We will probably be in fourth or fifth place. Nobody has seen us at full strength so it’s going to be hard for them to prepare for us. It’s going to be a shocker for them with the exception of TC. We have to be ready to take care of business and hopefully meet TC in the area championship. We have a couple of seniors that really want a chance to see them again. That’s my hope for my seniors.”
One of the seniors that Holland hopes will step up down the stretch is Amiya Garrett. Holland knows that Garrett has the ability to be the scorer that they need with Kya Brown out with an ACL injury.
“I want to see Amiya play up to her potential,” Holland said. “She is a great shooter, she has the ability to score 20-25 points per game easily. She is one of the better pure shooters on the team and she is one of the leaders. I want to see her step us as we head into area play.”
One of the ways Garrett’s production can increase is by getting easy baskets in transition. Holland plans to go back to the formula that worked last season when they finished with a 23-1 record and it starts with defense.
“We know that our identity is to play defense first, we will go back to that and press,” Holland said. “We want to force turnovers with Katlyn Brown’s speed to attack people. I think we will be fine; we have been working together even without them being able to play. We have been practicing and doing team bonding stuff together so I know that we will be fine. We will probably be rusty the first few minutes, but I expect great things from them.”
Playing with only five players did have some benefits for Holland and Co. The second-year head coach said he saw several players step up in different roles which will help them going forward.
“Eighth grade Katelyn Jones was our sixth man last year,” Holland said. “She had to step up and handle the ball every possession so I think that helped her get in better shape. It also helped her realize that she could be a great player. Minnie Truss is going to be that enforcer. We saw it when she went against Amiya Sillmon and TC. She put that body on her and disrupted her balance. It was great to see her as well. Ayesha Jackson is going to be the rebounder. She is averaging 10-12 rebounds per game. It was pretty good to see some players step up. Elizabeth Hunter also stepped up and made some big shots. We knew she could shoot but she wouldn’t shoot in the game… With so many shooters out, I think she gained some confidence shooting the basketball.”