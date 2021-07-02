Holiday weekend will not impact trash pickup in Sylacauga

The City of Sylacauga has announced its residential garbage pickup schedule will not be affected by the 4th of July holiday.
In a news release, City Council President Lee Perryman said all of the city’s garbage routes will run as normal despite the holiday.
Perryman said weekly and daily schedules sorted by street or road are also posted on CityOfSylacauga.net. Residents can access the schedules by navigating to the Street Department under the Departments tab and selecting Waste Collection/Recycling.