TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Two unrelated traffic accidents over the Independence Day weekend in Talladega County left four people dead, according to the coroner and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The first accident happened Friday, July 5, just before 10 p.m. on Allison Mill Road.
According to ALEA Public Information Officer Cpl. Brian Merrill, James Stephen Robinson, 44, was driving northbound on Allison Mill when he ran off one side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the other side. Merrill said the 1994 Jeep Cherokee that Robinson was driving struck a fence, then a ditch and then turned over.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said Robinson was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene around 11 p.m. There was only one vehicle involved in the accident, and Robinson was the only person in it, Murphy said.
The second accident was July 9 on Alabama 21 and involved two vehicles.
According to Merrill, a 2013 Hyundai Veloster and a 2003 Infiniti M45 hit each other head on near Grist Mill Road around 7:30 p.m.
Murphy said Jamie Jada Whetstone, 24, of Phenix City, and her 3-year-old daughter, Kynnadi Whetstone, were both ejected and were pronounced dead at the scene about an hour after the accident happened.
Gwenevere Morris, 66, of Anniston, was a passenger in the Infiniti and was also pronounced dead at the scene, Murphy said.
Merrill added the driver of the Infiniti, Vanessa Bell, 65, of Munford, was injured and taken to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by ambulance.
A second passenger, Luella Matthews, 71, was also injured and was transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital over land, Merrill said.
Merrill said a witness said Whetstone’s vehicle passed him before the accident; the driver was not speeding or weaving at the time but suddenly veered hard to the left, crossed the median and struck the other car head on.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor, but Merrill did point out the child did not appear to be properly restrained at the time of the collision.