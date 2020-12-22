Holiday tournaments help Pell City get back on track

Smiles have become more commonplace on the Pell City basketball players' faces over the last week as the Panthers (10-4) have rattled off four wins in seven days.
Coach Jennifer Lee said she credits most of the recent success on a shift in attitude.
"We weren't having any fun," Lee said. "They were playing not to make mistakes instead of just playing."
It's not like the whole season has been miserable for the Panthers, but the team lost three straight games by an average of 10.7 points over the previous two weeks. That was quite an uncharacteristic slump for a group that won six of its first seven by an average of 29 points.
Pell City lost one of the team's two seniors, Lyricika McCoy, on Nov. 24 when she suffered a spiral fracture in her dominant hand in a 45-19 victory over Clay-Chalkville.
"We had to figure out how to play without her, because she was holding us together defensively," Lee said.
Numbers don't tell the full story, but they hint at what the Panthers lost. McCoy is second on the team averaging 2.4 steals and two offensive rebounds per game. She ranks third in both defensive rebounds (3.1) and total rebounds (5.1) per game.
That injury, and others, have forced the remaining seven girls to adjust to a new normal in a year that is anything but.
Freshman Heaven O'Neal moved to guard after starting the season as a forward. Lee said the squad’s lone junior, Victoria Winslett, has taken more responsibility leading the team after taking a more passive approach earlier this year.
Some of the changes are easier to see reflected in the box scores. Sophomore Kyla Torok averaged 2.6 points through the first seven games, but she's averaging 4.8 since McCoy's injury.
"I'm just glad we went through that rough patch," Lee said. "I'd rather go through that early and have them peaking at the right time."
Lee said she hopes to have McCoy back during the first full week of January, which would match the six-week timeline they were given back in November, but the Panthers will keep busy until then.
The girls return to the court Wednesday for a 1 p.m. game against Boaz before starting another tournament Monday that should see Pell City face two more schools next week.
That will give Pell City five total tournament games in a year that's seen most programs find themselves unable to compete in one due to local restrictions that encouraged most holiday tournaments in the state to take the year off.
"I think it will be huge," Lee said when asked what kind of advantage that might give her team. "Gadsden is good preparation for Oxford. Fort Payne is good preparation for Springville."
The Panthers beat Gadsden on Monday and Fort Payne on Tuesday by four and 21 points, respectively. Pell City will likely have to beat one or both of Oxford and Springville to win the area championship at the end of the season, which is one of the team's goals.
Lee said the team would also like to finish with a better record than 20-7, and the head coach said she feels that preseason goal remains realistic after the Panthers' start.
With the way the Panthers are playing lately, the biggest hurdle to overcome on the way to 10 more wins could be the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Pell City has been lucky to avoid the dreaded two-week shutdown that has impacted most local programs, including every other Pell City program currently in season, but that doesn't mean the Panthers haven't been impacted directly.
Like many other coaches, Lee has been forced to find new opponents with just over 24-hours notice. Perhaps the hardest loss for the coach has been the team's inability to bond together while sharing a cabin at the tournament this week.
Despite those challenges, her players made it clear that they want this season to continue with as much normalcy as possible.
"My seniors already lost so much. … We just want to play games," Lee said.