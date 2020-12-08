Holiday market is this weekend in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- There won’t be a Christmas on the Square in Talladega this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents will still have an opportunity to shop local for a variety of gift items this weekend.
TThe Talladega Pilgrimage Council and First Bank of Alabama are sponsoring a Christmas in Talladega Local Vendor Market on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m., respectively, at the old Brannon’s building on East Street.
The old Brannon’s building is next to the judicial building and across the street from the post office. More than 40 local vendors will be set up inside, with food trucks parked around back.
Admission is free, but masks are required, and all COVID-19 state guidelines will be enforced.
In addition to the vendors inside the Brannon’s building, numerous other local businesses will be hosting events this weekend, including the annual Heritage Hall Holiday Market, LMo & Co, Lulu’s, TB Turner Gifts and Interior Design, Griffins Jewelers, Pop the Top Ice Cream Shop, Michael’s Menswear, Talladega Bottling Works and many others.
Saturday also marks the “soft-reopening” of The Ritz Theater.
First, starting at noon, there will be a free showing of the movie “The Polar Express,” which has become a holiday tradition in Talladega.
Then, at 6 p.m., there will be a tribute to country legend Merle Haggard by the L-L-H Band with special guest vocalists Tony and Donna Haynes (yes, the county commissioner).
Tickets to the concert are $15 each, with all proceeds going to benefit the Christmas Shoes for Kids program.