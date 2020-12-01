Holiday dinner shootout in Talladega sends 1 to hospital

TALLADEGA -- A shootout over Thanksgiving dinner left a Talladega man hospitalized with multiple gunshots Thursday evening.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the incident involved two brothers and took place at an aunt’s house on Coleman Road. The older of the two brothers was eating dinner just after 5:30 p.m. when his younger brother came in and shot at him.
Faulkner said the older brother had anticipated trouble and returned fired, hitting the younger brother as many as five times.
Faulkner described the situation as arising from a “long-standing family disagreement.”
The younger brother was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, then airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. He was listed in stable condition Monday afternoon, Faulkner said.
Both weapons used were recovered at the scene.
Faulkner said it appeared that the older brother was likely acting in self-defense, but the case remained under investigation Monday afternoon.