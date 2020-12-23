HMA Senior Vice President Mike Oatridge retiring after 30 years with company

LINCOLN -- Honda Manufacturing of Alabama Senior Vice President Mike Oatridge announced this week he will be retiring after the first of the year after more than 30 years with the company.
According to a press release, Tetsuya Endo and Bob Schwyn “will serve as vice presidents and plant leads for the Lincoln facility” after Oatridge’s departure.
According to the release, Oatridge “has held various positions at both HMA and at Honda manufacturing facilities in Canada and Japan.
“He started his career with Honda in 1989 at Honda of Canada Manufacturing in Alliston, Ontario. (He) was later instrumental in Honda’s expansion of its manufacturing plant in Canada. During preparations for this expansion, Oatridge spent 14 months in Japan studying existing systems and researching equipment in preparation for the launch of the first generation Odyssey minivan.”
He was also involved with the establishment of the Lincoln plant early on, starting work with the HMA team in August 2000 and moving to Alabama in March 2001.
“As a key leader of the project team, he assumed a number of roles in the development and growth of Honda’s presence in Alabama, including the Line 2 plant manager and vice president before being named senior vice president in 2019,” the release says.
His duties as senior vice president include leadership for overall operations in Alabama, including vehicle and engine production and parts procurement from more than 300 suppliers.
Regarding his successors, Oatridge said Endo “has been an important piece of the HMA story since he joined our team last year, and Schwyn has worked alongside me since Honda first broke ground here in Alabama over 20 years ago. They are a perfect blend of HMA’s history and present, and I have no doubt they will lead this company into a strong future.”
Said Schwyn, in the release, “On behalf of HMA leadership and our 4,500 associates, I want to thank Mike for more than 30 years of dedicated work and leadership in making Honda, and specifically HMA, successful. Mike’s insight in production and business operations, as well as commitment to the safety, care and well-being of thousands of HMA associates has set a firm foundation for the continued success of the company he helped build.”