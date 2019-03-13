SYLACAUGA -- In the spirit of the Alabama 200 Bicentennial celebration, the Sylacauga Historical Commission would like to invite all to a ceremony Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at the Municipal Building for the purpose of revealing three historic markers, according to a press release.
The historic markers will be at the following designations: Sylacauga Historic Commercial District (National Register of Historic Places, June 2, 2004), Sylacauga Cemetery (Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage, Sept. 15, 1975), and B. B. Comer Memorial Library (National Register of Historic Places, Sept. 5, 2005). This event will be open to the public and is in partnership with Mayor Jim Heigl and the City Council.
“This project reflects the mission statement of our Alabama 200 Bicentennial celebration as the markers commemorate the stories of our people, place and path to statehood,” said Linda Dickson, chairman of the Sylacauga Historical Commission, in the release. “Our city is one of many that make our state great, and we have a story to tell that reflects the 181 years of our part in state history.
“When these markers are placed in their designated places of honor, they will become the storytellers for generations to come. A historic marker allows you to pause and reflect on the significance of an area and allows the viewer to have a mindful moment of the story portrayed.
“The markers remind all who will take a moment to read of these pioneer efforts of the privilege that we have been afforded to be a part of the 200th birthday celebration of our state.”
This event has been endorsed by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission as well as the local Bicentennial Committee.