TALLADEGA -- The Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega will honor Alabama’s bicentennial Thursday, April 11, with a presentation by historian Jim Phillips.
According to a press release, his talk will focus on local ghost stories. But Phillips is also a videographer and the brother of Dr. Doug Phillips, the producer and star of “Discover Alabama.”
Jim Phillips will also be appraising “American old coins, bottles, tokens and artifacts,” according to the release.
The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.
For more information, please call 256-362-4211.